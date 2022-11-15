Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. NU comprises approximately 0.5% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in NU were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 134.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,097,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,326,000 after acquiring an additional 31,058,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NU by 3,385.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,206,289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of NU by 10.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,651 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NU by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,602,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at about $129,071,000. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,959,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NU. New Street Research raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

