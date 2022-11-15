Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft trimmed its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 18,806.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $706,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MQ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. 162,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,835,068. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

