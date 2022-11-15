Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $2.07 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,609 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 926.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.02. 31,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,040. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,126,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $405,597.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,561 shares of company stock worth $8,904,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

