Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lamb Weston Price Performance

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $80.49. The stock had a trading volume of 43,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,314. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

