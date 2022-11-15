Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases 10,661 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 150.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 79,609 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179,183 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,364,000 after buying an additional 40,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.60. 48,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,207. The company has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

