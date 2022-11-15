Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 291 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.4% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 52,466.7% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 846 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $12.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.69. 186,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,472,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.96. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

