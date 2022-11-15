Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Cap Achieves $31.19 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 30% against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00014898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $31.19 million and $4.26 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

