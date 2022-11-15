Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the October 15th total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,429.0 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BADFF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BADFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

