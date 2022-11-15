Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,493 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

