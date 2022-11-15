Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Cowen

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price cut by analysts at Cowen to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,890,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,121. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

