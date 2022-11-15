Banco Macro S.A. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0787 per share by the bank on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Banco Macro has a dividend payout ratio of 1.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.

Banco Macro Trading Down 2.7 %

Banco Macro stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 225,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $851.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $552.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Banco Macro by 456.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Macro by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMA. TheStreet raised Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Macro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Macro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

About Banco Macro

(Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

