Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.17.
CIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Bancolombia by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bancolombia Stock Down 1.8 %
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancolombia (CIB)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.