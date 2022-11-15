Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 42.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10,232.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,013,662 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.7 %

BAC stock opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.05. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

