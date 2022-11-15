Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 873,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,426 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 999.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 188,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 171,755 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 94,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 360,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 760,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after buying an additional 33,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.87. The stock had a trading volume of 693,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,917,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $303.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

