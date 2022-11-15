Bank of Hawaii Buys 507 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

EFA stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,420,262. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

