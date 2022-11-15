Bank of Hawaii Has $1.51 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded up $5.29 on Tuesday, reaching $163.95. The company had a trading volume of 166,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,681. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.87. The company has a market cap of $163.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $309.90.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,307,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,307,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,435 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,804 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

