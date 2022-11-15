Bank of Hawaii Has $1.69 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

GILD traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.16. 293,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,742,687. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

