Bank of Hawaii Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 221,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 168,865 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 358,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,714,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.59. The company had a trading volume of 229,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159,771. The company has a market capitalization of $252.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $103.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

