Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $271.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,948. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.67 and a 200-day moving average of $264.14. The stock has a market cap of $197.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,504,203. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

