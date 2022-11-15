Bank of Montreal Can Buys 121,005 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,225,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Comcast were worth $357,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Comcast Announces Dividend

CMCSA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,934,694. The company has a market cap of $147.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

