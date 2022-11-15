Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,312,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 59,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of Abbott Laboratories worth $394,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,554. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52. The stock has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

