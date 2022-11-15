Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,709,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 168,180 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 0.6% of Bank of Montreal Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.01% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $1,325,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,535,000 after buying an additional 388,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $943,403,000 after buying an additional 174,567 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.11. 302,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average is $73.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

