Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,255,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,487 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $305,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 304,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,717,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 566.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.49. 223,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,056. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.23.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

