Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Short Interest Up 8.4% in October

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 773,100 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 713,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Banner stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.85. 4,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.03. Banner has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Banner by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Banner by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Banner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Banner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Banner by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

