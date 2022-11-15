Barclays Trims Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Target Price to $17.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,696,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. Upstart has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $247.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,312,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,925,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

