Baron Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 1.1% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $75.03. 1,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,866. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $93.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

