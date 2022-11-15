Baron Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Baron Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.6% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $86.14. 71,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,738,056. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average of $91.23.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

