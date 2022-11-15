Baron Financial Group LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,096,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,966 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average of $100.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

