Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Up to $49.74

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.74, but opened at $53.21. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 2,385 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beam Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.47). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Articles

