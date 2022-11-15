Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Guggenheim

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. 4,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
