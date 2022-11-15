Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Guggenheim

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. 4,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

