bebe stores, inc. (BEBE) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on December 1st

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

bebe stores has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

bebe stores Stock Performance

bebe stores stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. 542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. bebe stores has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

About bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

