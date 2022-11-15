Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Price Target Lowered to €43.00 at Berenberg Bank

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTYGet Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €47.00 ($48.45) to €43.00 ($44.33) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bechtle from €58.00 ($59.79) to €51.00 ($52.58) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bechtle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Bechtle Stock Performance

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Bechtle has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

