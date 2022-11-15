Beldex Price Tops $0.0473 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $140.44 million and $2.04 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,272.76 or 0.07514027 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00079819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00062890 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000438 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023640 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

