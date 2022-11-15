Benchmark Cuts Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $25.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.
Veeco Instruments Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 639,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Veeco Instruments
Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.