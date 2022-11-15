Benchmark Cuts Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $25.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 639,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

