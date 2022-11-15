Benchmark Trims Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Target Price to $5.00

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Benchmark to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 334.78% from the stock’s previous close.

APRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Blue Apron from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE APRN remained flat at $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,777,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,802. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $59,192.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,761 shares of company stock worth $135,883. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APRN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

