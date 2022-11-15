Benchmark Trims Unity Software (NYSE:U) Target Price to $16.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Benchmark to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential downside of 55.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.24.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of U stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,516,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,880,028. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $400,733.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,143,280 shares in the company, valued at $439,700,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,209,632. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,683,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $956,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Unity Software by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 78,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.