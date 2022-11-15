Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 63,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 745,342 shares.The stock last traded at $53.50 and had previously closed at $51.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BERY. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Trading Up 4.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,120,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 59.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.