Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 63,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 745,342 shares.The stock last traded at $53.50 and had previously closed at $51.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BERY. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,120,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 59.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

