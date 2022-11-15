Bessemer Securities LLC Acquires 8,656 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 271.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 902.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,715. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

