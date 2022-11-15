Bessemer Securities LLC Increases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after buying an additional 334,577 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,661,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.33. 8,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.10.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

