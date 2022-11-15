Bessemer Securities LLC Increases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after buying an additional 334,577 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,661,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of EL stock traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.33. 8,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $374.20.
Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.07%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.10.
Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies
In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Estée Lauder Companies Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.