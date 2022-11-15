Beta Finance Achieves Market Cap of $40.88 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0663 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $40.88 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beta Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.56 or 0.00585374 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,185.78 or 0.30491184 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beta Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.