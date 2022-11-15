BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 11.4% in October

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 78,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

BIO-key International Trading Down 23.7 %

BKYI traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 1,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,846. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.81. BIO-key International has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 94.27%.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.