BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

BioAtla Stock Performance

BioAtla stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,001. The company has a market cap of $330.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $29.37.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 144.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 6.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 17.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioAtla Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.