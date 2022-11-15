BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Down 4.4%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.11. 88,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,336,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.