BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Down 4.4%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.11. 88,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,336,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after buying an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,051 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,046,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 940,058 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,564,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,297,000 after buying an additional 1,011,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4,385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,177,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,622,000 after buying an additional 3,107,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

