Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Purchased by Knott David M Jr

Knott David M Jr raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Biohaven makes up 1.5% of Knott David M Jr’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. 23,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.73. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 853,380 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 853,380 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 38,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,484,730.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,301,967 shares of company stock worth $19,221,534. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHVN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

