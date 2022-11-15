Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Trading Up 11.5%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) was up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of -0.33.

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc and changed its name to Biostage, Inc in March 2016.

