Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$13.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE BIR opened at C$10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.42 and a 12 month high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

About Birchcliff Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.84%.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.