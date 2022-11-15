Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $125,953.87

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $24.26 million and approximately $125,953.87 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00246393 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00116355 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00062941 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00028885 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

