Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $24.06 million and approximately $150,672.35 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00234440 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00116419 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00062058 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00028787 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000335 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

