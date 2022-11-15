Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $14.90 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $14.90 or 0.00088422 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $260.87 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00246499 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00065974 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.