BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) is Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,421,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust comprises about 1.5% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $48,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTZ. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth $9,083,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,909,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 632,200 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,867,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 205,926 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,984,000.

NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

